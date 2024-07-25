AI stocks tumble, leading to sharp declines in US, Asian markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Financial markets in the US and Asia have seen significant declines as investors offload shares in technology companies, with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks being particularly affected.

In Wednesday's trading in New York, the S&P 500 dropped by 2.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 3.6%, marking their largest one-day losses since 2022, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced a decline, falling by 1.2%.Major firms such as Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla were among those driving the losses.On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei index led the declines in Asia, falling by 2.8%.Shares in technology companies, especially those related to AI, have been a significant driver of this year's stock market gains.AI chip giant Nvidia, which has been one of the main beneficiaries of the AI boom, saw its shares drop 6.8%. It has lost about 15% of its value in the last two weeks.The company is set to report financial results at the end of August.Shares in multi-billionaire Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla dropped by more than 12% after its latest financial results disappointed investors.Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet's stock price was 5% lower. Earlier this week, the company reported financial results that beat analyst expectations but said its spending would stay high for the rest of 2024.Alphabet, like many of its competitors, has been pumping billions of dollars into the development and adoption of AI technology.

