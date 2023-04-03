Aid to Türkiye is our brotherly duty – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s aid to Türkiye is our brotherly duty, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed his deep condolence to those killed as a result of the earthquake.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as well as the Turkish President’s visits to Azerbaijan. The head of state said the Turkish President’s trips to the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are of particular importance. Mentioning Türkiye’s defense industry’s tremendous achievements in recent years, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Baykar company’s operations played a leading role in this regard, and once again highlighted the role of the products manufactured by the company in destruction of Armenian invaders’ military equipment during the Patriotic War.

News.Az