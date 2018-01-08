Air Arabia to launch route to Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), announced today that it will launch a new route in Azerbaijan, flying t

Air Arabia currently serve Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan with daily flights.

Featuring a moderate climate and a mountainous landscape, Qabala is a destination of choice for travellers looking to spend their summer closer to nature, immersed in the city’s scenic surroundings and rich cultural heritage.

The flight will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 13:00 hours, and arriving at Qabala International Airport (GBB) at 016:10 hours local time. The return flight will depart Qabala at 17:15 hours, landing in Sharjah at 19:50 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said “Qabala is a sought-after destination and is highly appealing to people in the Gulf region. The city presents a different side to the country, and is full of history. Our flights to Qabala increase the offering of affordable travel to passengers in the Gulf and Azerbaijan, and boost our network in the Caucasus region.”

