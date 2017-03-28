Yandex metrika counter

Air Astana to increase number of flights to Azerbaijan

Air Astana has said it will increase the number of flights from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

According to the company`s spokesperson Shemet Daken, the number of flights between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will grow from three to four per week in June. He said nearly 25,000 Azerbaijanis travelled to Kazakhstan by Air Astana in 2016.

