AIR Center organizes conference dedicated to 30 years of Azerbaijan-Czech Republic diplomatic ties (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) on Monday organized a hybrid conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, News.Az reports.

The conference was organized in partnership with the Czech Embassy in Baku.

Speaking at the event, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, said relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Shafiyev noted that relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and confidence.

The AIR Center head noted that the Czech Republic is one of the countries to actively support the development of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

Milan Sedláček, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, praised the high level of relations between the two countries. The diplomat informed that a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Czech intergovernmental commission will be held in Prague in early March.

Addressing the conference, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev hailed the agreement signed between the two countries on energy cooperation. He stressed that mutual investments and energy cooperation play a key role in bilateral relations.

Shahmar Hajiyev, an AIR Center expert, touched upon economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

News.Az