AIR Center organizes int’l webinar on “NAM Movement and COVID-19 pandemic”

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) on Tuesday organized an international webinar on the topic “Non-Aligned Movement and the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The webinar was moderated by Chairman of the AIR Center Farid Shafiyev.

Addressing the event, Shafiyev recalled the virtual NAM summit held in May 2020 on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He also noted that on Azerbaijan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly convened a special session on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The AIR Center chairman said this initiative is of special importance for NAM’s work and contributes to the strengthening of the movement’s global role.

In his speech, Jauhen Zadrucki, a representative of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research, underscored the need to prevent the pandemic from affecting international trade and investments. According to him, Belarus praises NAM’s activities in this regard.

Zadrucki also hailed Azerbaijan’s initiatives as NAM Chair.

News.Az