AIR Center to conduct scientific research on expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan

The Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a Baku-based think tank, will conduct a scientific research on the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan, Farid Shafiyev, AIR Center Chairman, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that relations with Armenia will be continued at the scientific and legal level.

According to him, the litigation in the UN International Court of Justice is underway. “A decision was made some time ago. This decision rejects most of Armenia's claims. There is a decision on two points. But Azerbaijan has made commitments in advance. Our country is committed to its obligation to return Armenians and to create the necessary conditions for them. Of course, we also have claims. This conflict took place on our territory and our homes were destroyed. Maybe relations will normalize after concluding the peace treaty.”

Shafiyev underlined that Armenia is making attempts to continue this war in another form: “Now they are putting forward a number of theses in the information war. One of them is related to the fact that ethnic cleansing was allegedly committed. Of course, all this is nonsense. We must take appropriate measures against it. Ethnic Azerbaijanis, who were expelled from Western Azerbaijan in 1988, were subjected to cleansing. But Armenia claims that they left on their own and there was no expulsion. Conducting scientific research in this regard is necessary. We have certain propaganda tools. But in the absence of scientific research, Western circles do not accept it. In the coming days, we will start research in this field. We need additional power regarding this work. We want to involve students.”

