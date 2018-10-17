Air defense units of Azerbaijani army test-fire OSA anti-aircraft missile system
- 17 Oct 2018 10:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Air defense units of the Azerbaijani army have held tactical exercises in various firing ranges, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
The exercises were held in line with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the defense minister of Azerbaijan.
In the course of the exercises, the air defense units test-fired “OSA” Anti-Aircraft Missile System.
News.Az