Air defense units of Azerbaijan’s Combined-Arms Army conduct live-fire drills

Air defense units of Azerbaijan’s Combined-Arms Army conducted live-fire tactical-special exercises, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

In the course of the exercises, the units that have been put on alert worked out actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the activities of the staffs based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task.

The exercises involved aviation units to simulate the air enemy. At the end of the exercises, the air defense units carried out combat firing.

