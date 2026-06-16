Air Force investigates fatal B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base

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Military authorities have launched a formal investigation into the catastrophic crash of a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress that killed all eight people on board on June 15, 2026. The heavy bomber went down shortly after takeoff at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time at Edwards Air Force Base, located in the Mojave Desert about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to military officials, the intercontinental strategic bomber caught fire and burst into flames immediately upon impact. Aerial footage and satellite images captured a massive plume of black smoke rising from the base, leaving behind a heavily charred section of the airfield. First responders contained the flames entirely within the perimeter of the runway, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

The aircraft—identified as a B-52H assigned to the 412th Test Wing—was executing a local test flight to support the Air Force’s Radar Modernization Program. The mission was designed to test an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system, a cutting-edge piece of tech meant to replace outdated, Cold War-era radar systems across the aging B-52 fleet.

Because the flight was a specialized test mission, the aircraft carried a "mixed crew" that exceeded the bomber's standard five-person operational flight lineup. The eight victims included a blend of active-duty military airmen, government civilians, and private defense contractors. Aerospace giant Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed in the line of duty.

"Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a horrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans," said Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing. "This crash is deemed to be unsurvivable, and right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those that lost their loved ones."

While an interim safety board has already begun gathering physical evidence from the charred runway, officials stress that uncovering the definitive cause of the disaster could take several months. Flight tracking data from the aircraft's final seconds revealed a normal initial ascent to the northeast before the plane abruptly hooked northwest and went into a severe, terminal plunge, dropping at a rate of more than 5,000 feet per minute.

The disaster marks the first B-52 crash since a non-fatal 2016 incident in Guam, and stands as the deadliest single accident involving the airframe since a 1982 crash at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento killed nine crew members. Base operations at Edwards were temporarily suspended and visitor passes frozen to allow emergency teams and investigators full, unhindered access to the site.

The Air Force stated that the formal names of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications are officially complete.

News.Az