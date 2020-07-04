Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs

Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air France-KLM plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs at its French arm as the airline industry reels from the coronavirus crisis, BBC News reports.

Europe's second-biggest airline will cut 6,560 staff at Air France, with its regional French carrier Hop! losing 1,020 jobs, the company said on Friday.

In a statement, the firm said: "Recovery looks set to be very slow" due to uncertainties around Covid-19.

The cuts will take place over the next three years.

The group also cited the lifting of travel restrictions and changing customer demand as potential cause for concern in the future.

At the height of the pandemic, revenues fell by 95% and the Air France airline was losing €15m (£13.5m) per day.

Air France does not expect that activity will return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024.

The group's flagship airline expects to have cut more than 6,000 jobs by the end of 2022, out of a current total of 41,000 staff.

News.Az