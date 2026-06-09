Air India crash survivors describe trauma and forced return to Ahmedabad site
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Photo: Independent
Early a year after Air India Flight 171 crashed into the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College campus in Ahmedabad, survivors and local workers say the physical damage and emotional trauma remain deeply present, with memories of death and destruction still shaping their daily lives.
By Leyla Şirinova