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Air India crash survivors describe trauma and forced return to Ahmedabad site

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Air India crash survivors describe trauma and forced return to Ahmedabad site
Photo: Independent

Early a year after Air India Flight 171 crashed into the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College campus in Ahmedabad, survivors and local workers say the physical damage and emotional trauma remain deeply present, with memories of death and destruction still shaping their daily lives.

The Independent visited the site where the aircraft tore through hostel buildings, killing 260 people including 19 on the ground, with survivors describing the area as permanently scarred and the experience of returning to the crash scene as deeply distressin, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Canteen worker Toralben Shaileshbhai Lakshari, who was injured while escaping the fire, said she was later ordered back into the damaged building to recover equipment and recalled the overwhelming smell and sight of destruction, describing the scene as resembling bodies left to rot and saying she suffered physical reactions and trauma after returning.

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Lakshari said she continues to work near the medical college but is unable to re-enter certain areas of the building, adding that even passing aircraft or loud noises trigger fear and panic linked to the day of the crash.

Another worker, Geetaben Patel, who also sustained injuries while escaping through a window, said she continues to suffer back pain and psychological distress and is unable to sit comfortably, while also reporting fear triggered by aircraft flying overhead.

Both women said they experience ongoing anxiety whenever planes pass above the campus, with Patel adding that even small sounds such as whistles or utensils falling can cause fear and flashbacks to the crash.

Lakshari recalled that she initially thought a gas cylinder had exploded before realizing a plane had struck the building, describing chaos, smoke and collapsing debris as people screamed for help and attempted to escape.

She said she was treated at Civil Hospital alongside severely burned patients, an experience that intensified her trauma, and later learned she may have received reduced compensation after leaving the hospital early.

Patel said she has not received compensation, claiming that only those admitted to hospital were considered eligible despite medical evidence of injury, while Lakshari said her income has also significantly declined since the disaster due to reduced customers at the canteen.

Air India stated that it remains committed to supporting those affected and that compensation for ground victims has been assessed in accordance with applicable law based on injury and loss of livelihood, although both women disputed the fairness of the process.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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