Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire
- 20 Aug 2019 10:05
A flight of India's flag carrier Air India made an emergency landing in the national capital Delhi following a fire incident on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident occurred on a Jaipur-bound Air India flight soon after taking off from Delhi, it said.
According to reports, all the passengers and crew were evacuated safely.
News.Az