Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire

Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire

A flight of India's flag carrier Air India made an emergency landing in the national capital Delhi following a fire incident on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred on a Jaipur-bound Air India flight soon after taking off from Delhi, it said.

According to reports, all the passengers and crew were evacuated safely.

