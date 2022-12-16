Air raid alerts sound all over Ukraine, including capital Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air raid alerts sounded all over Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Friday due to Russian airstrikes, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Local authorities in the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Kriviy Rih reported blasts and damages after the attacks.

Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv city administration, said on Telegram that the city was "completely de-electrified" after the raids, and that "objects of critical infrastructure were hit."

Governors of Ukrainian regions and military officials through public communication channels urged residents to take shelter.

