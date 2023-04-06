Airbus interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan: VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus has been cooperating with AZAL for a long time now, Executive Vice President of Airbus in Europe Wouter van Wersch told journalists during an event dedicated to the signing of a contract between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Airbus for the purchase of aircraft, News.Az reports.

"This is a big day for Airbus, and we are pleased to sign an agreement on the supply of A321 Neo to AZAL. These aircraft will offer a new dimension for the company. This will be a great addition to the company's fleet, contribute to its expansion, and also provide passengers with more comfort," he said.

Wouter van Wersch noted that increased comfort for passengers is achieved due to the extended cabin of the aircraft.

He also added that due to lower operating costs, new planes are more efficient.

Earlier, AZAL placed an order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft including A320neo and A321neo.

The contract was signed at a ceremony held in Baku on April 6. These latest generation A320neo Family aircraft are part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy to operate the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and increase operational efficiency and competitiveness. It offers passengers excellent comfort throughout its fleet. The engine choice will be announced by the airline at a later stage.

News.Az