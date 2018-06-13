Yandex metrika counter

Aircraft and helicopters of Azerbaijani armed forces conduct flights in preparation for parade

Azerbaijani Armed Forces hold a military parade rehearsal, APA reported.

Aircraft and helicopters have conducted flights this morning in order to prepare for the parade.

The parade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and Azerbaijani Armed Forces, will be held on the Azadliq square in Baku on June 26. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

