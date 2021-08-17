Aircraft of Azerbaijan Air Force carry out training flights (VIDEO )

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan, Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft have started carrying out of training flights, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The flights of aircraft are carried out through designated routes.

In the course of the training conducted in order to improve combat skills, the military pilots fulfill tasks at nighttime and in the daylight hours.

According to the scenario, the military pilots involved in the exercises fulfill tasks on takeoff and landing, the defeat of imaginary air and ground targets, worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

During the exercises, aerial reconnaissance by determining coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets is conducted.

News.Az