Yandex metrika counter

Aircraft of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces carry out flights over Ganja

  • Politics
  • Share
Aircraft of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces carry out flights over Ganja

Aircraft of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces on Tuesday carried out demonstration flights over the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku.

The flights involved combat aircraft and helicopters of both countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      