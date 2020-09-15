Aircraft of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces carry out flights over Ganja
15 Sep 2020
Aircraft of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces on Tuesday carried out demonstration flights over the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku.
The flights involved combat aircraft and helicopters of both countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.