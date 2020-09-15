Aircraft of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces to carry out joint flights over Ganja
On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku, on September 15, starting from 14:00, demonstration flights of aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be carried out over the Ganja city.
The flights will involve combat aircraft and helicopters of both countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.