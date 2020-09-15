Aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey carried out joint flights over Ganja (VIDEO)

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the demonstration flights of aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey were carried out over the Ganja city on September 15.

The flights involved combat aircraft and helicopters of both countries.

