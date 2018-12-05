Airport in Surgut to be named after legendary Azerbaijani oilman

Surgut Airport will be named named after legendary Azerbaijani oilman Farman Salmanov according to the voting results of the contest "Great Names of Russia", Russian media reported.

The grand project involved almost 50 regions and about 5 million people. They made their choice by voting on the website "Great Names of Russia", on social networks, calling the hotline or filling out a questionnaire received from volunteers.

The project to assign the names of great people to airports ran from October 11 to November 30.

News.Az

