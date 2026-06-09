A’ja Wilson sets WNBA record with rapid 6,000 points

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A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points on Monday, achieving the milestone in a 101–91 victory over the Seattle Storm, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Wilson reached the mark in her 278th career game and is now at 6,004 total points.

Former Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who retired after the 2024 season and remains the league’s all-time leading scorer with 10,646 points, reached 6,000 points in 291 games.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty reached the same milestone in 293 games and currently has 6,231 points in her 10th WNBA season. All three players were No. 1 overall draft picks: Taurasi in 2004, Stewart in 2016, and Wilson in 2018.

In Monday’s game, Wilson recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks, helping the Aces improve to 8–3 and secure their fourth consecutive win.

“I’m just grateful to be able to do what I do with the people I love,” said Wilson, 29, who is in her ninth season with the Aces. “I’ve seen so many different defenses, different schemes. Yet we still show up every single day, ready to work and ready to be great. I’m just truly grateful for every teammate I’ve come in contact with that has played alongside me for this 6,000.”

Becky Hammon, the Aces' coach since the 2022 season, said that Wilson's ability to add so much versatility to her scoring repertoire has made her very difficult to defend.

"When I first got here, she's just kind of this low post [presence], maybe elbow player now and then," Hammon said. "And just the ability to move her around, so the defense is constantly having to adjust where they're bringing congestion, where their double comes from. We're trying to put her in spots where she can see it clearly.

"The game is really slowed down for her. There's just really not any offensive area that she can't do. She can put the ball on the floor, get to her [midrange], put her back to the basket, step out and shoot 3s, shoot free throws. The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable."

News.Az