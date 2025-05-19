Ajax's Farioli steps down after title bid collapse

Sources have told ESPN there was a difference in opinion behind the scenes in terms of recruitment and also over which players were being handed new deals. That frustration has come to a head the day after the season finished, with Ajax technical director Alex Kroes calling Farioli's decision "incredibly disappointing," News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Farioli led Ajax to second in the Eredivisie this season having joined the club in June 2024 from Nice. It could have been an even more successful campaign for the Dutch giants, but they surrendered a nine-point league in the Eredivisie with just five matches left. It was a record collapse.

Farioli was under contract through to 2027, but he has left after just one season at the club. He was visibly emotional as he walked around the Johan Cruyff Arena after Ajax's 2-0 win over FC Twente and refused to comment on his future post match. But he has decided to step away. He won't be short of potential suitors as he has garnered a reputation as one of the best young coaches in Europe.

"My journey at Ajax started almost one year ago, at De Toekomst, with the aim of bringing Ajax back to where it belongs. And it ended at the Johan Cruyff Arena, finally bringing back Ajax to Champions League, the biggest stage of European football," Farioli said.

"We wanted to bring new energy to the whole Ajax community, sharing a positive way of working and thinking with the club at all levels.

"Being Ajax's first non-Dutch coach since 1998 and the club's first-ever Italian one have been an absolute privilege: together with my staff we embraced this huge challenge with respect, responsibility, passion and determination to succeed. Earning the respect and support from Ajax fans we felt throughout the whole season meant a lot for myself and my staff.

"We lived unbelievable and unforgettable moments all together: a unique, intense, emotional season in which we shared belief, fighting spirit and pride, finally achieving our goal, accomplishing our mission.

"The management and I have the same goals for the future of Ajax, but we have different visions and timeframes about the way we should work and operate to achieve those goals.

"Given these differences in the principles and foundations of the project, I feel deep in my heart that this is the best moment to part ways."

Ajax now have to find a replacement for Farioli and Kroes said their summer window has now become even more challenging.

"I find this incredibly disappointing," Kroes said.

"Francesco and his staff have been a great help to us. It's been an intense season filled with many memorable moments, and we achieved our goal: qualifying for next season's Champions League. Francesco also played a key role in enhancing the high-performance culture at Ajax, for which we are extremely grateful.

"This summer was already set to be a challenging transfer window, and it has now become even more so. It is up to us to ensure that a strong new coaching team is in place when pre-season preparations begin on 26 June."