Yandex metrika counter

AK Party: Erdogan's health is significantly better

  • World
  • Share
AK Party: Erdogan's health is significantly better

Bulent Turan, Deputy Group Chairman of the AK Party, stated that there is no emergency situation regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health, which was raised during the live broadcast, News.az reports citing local media.

"He has five programs a day, special meetings, and interviews," he explained. Yesterday's emergency process may actually provide an opportunity to revise the programs," Bulent Turan said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      