Akkan Suver: Samarkand summit achieves progress on further expansion of cooperation between OTS countries

The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on November 11 in Samarkand was very successful, President of Türkiye’s Marmara Group Foundation Akkan Suver told News.Az.

Suver said that the summit marked a breakthrough in further deepening cooperation among the Turkic-speaking states in political, economic, social, cultural, and other areas.

He noted that one of the most important outcomes of the summit is the accession of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the OTS as an observer member.

Suver also emphasized the importance of the support provided by the OTS member states for the soonest opening of the Zangazur Corridor.

The Samarkand summit was also important for media representatives, said Suver, adding. “The summit supported the decision to establish the “Alliance of Turkic News Agencies (ATNA).”

The president of the Marmara Group Foundation said the fact that the heads of state of the OTS member states underscored their commitments to the Nakhchivan Agreement is also praiseworthy.

