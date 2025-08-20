Yandex metrika counter

Alaska man gifted $22,000 Ural motorcycle after viral Russian TV interview

Mark Warren, a retired fire inspector from Anchorage, received a $22,000 Ural Gear Up motorcycle with a sidecar from the Russian government after his interview with a Russian TV crew went viral.

Warren, already an owner of a Ural bike, had mentioned difficulties sourcing parts, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

The gesture came a week after the U.S.-Russia summit in Anchorage, where Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met.


