Albania to open embassy in Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albania will open an embassy in Azerbaijan in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Baluku has announced.

This development was disclosed while she presented the draft law "On Approval of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Council of Ministers of Albania and the Government of Azerbaijan" to the Albanian Parliament, News.Az reports citing Albanian Telegraphic Agency.Baluku emphasized that this agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, despite the geographical distance between the two nations. She highlighted the importance of building strong connections and promising cooperation between Albania and Azerbaijan."The opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Albania is a welcome decision and proof of Baku's serious intentions in terms of partnership with Tirana, which will further expand our cooperation and establish dynamic and effective coordination," she added.

News.Az