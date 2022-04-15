Yandex metrika counter

Albanian PM ends official visit to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Albanian PM ends official visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was arranged for the Albanian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Edi Rama was seen off by the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      