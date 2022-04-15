Albanian PM ends official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Albanian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Edi Rama was seen off by the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az