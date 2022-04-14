Yandex metrika counter

Albanian premier arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Albanian premier arrives in Azerbaijan

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on Thursday, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Albanian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Edi Rama was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      