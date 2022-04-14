Albanian premier arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on Thursday, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Albanian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Edi Rama was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.

News.Az