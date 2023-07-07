Albanian president appreciates Azerbaijani leader’s commitment to new page of history of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It's a great pleasure for me to meet you today here in the great and beautiful city of Baku. I'm convinced that intensity of our meetings reaffirm again our commitment and common will to boost our relations between the two countries, which under the spirit of fraternal friendship and cooperation have been experiencing dynamic development in recent years both in political and economic fields,” President of Albania Bajram Begaj said at an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“As you (President Ilham Aliyev - ed) said, we have excellent relationship, and we have to work to make excellent economical relation. I'd like to appreciate your personal contribution and commitment to this new page of history of relations between the two countries,” Bajram Begaj noted.

News.Az