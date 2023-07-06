Albanian president departs for Azerbaijan on state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albania’s President Bajram Begaj on Thursday departed for Azerbaijan on a state visit at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports citing Albanian media.

The focus of the meetings that will take place will be bilateral cooperation, as well as mutual interest in the construction of a modern gasification network in Albania.

Furthermore, the implementation of projects for the distribution of gas from Albania to other countries in the region will have an important place in the discussions.

News.Az