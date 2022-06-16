Albanian president praises Azerbaijan’s important contribution to European energy diversification

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan keeps making an important contribution to diversifying energy supplies to Europe, said Albanian President Ilir Meta.

The president made the remarks Thursday while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order”, News.Az reports.

The Albanian leader expressed hope for the possible expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will help bolster gas supplies to Europe.

He said that the 9th Global Baku Forum will allow discussing topical issues on the global agenda, including the war in Ukraine, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and energy security issues.

News.Az