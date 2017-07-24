Alcohol poisoning kills 5 in southern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alcohol poisoning has killed five and left more than 40 people hospitalized in southern Iran, ISNA news agency reported.

"48 people are hospitalized, three of them are in critical condition and 30 of them are undergoing dialysis," The Associated Press cited a judiciary official in Kerman province, Yadollah Movahed, as saying.

He also said that authorities are trying to identify and arrest the distributors of the alcoholic beverage in Sirjan County in southern Kerman province.

Drinking alcohol is illegal and considered sinful under Islamic law in Iran.

News.Az

News.Az