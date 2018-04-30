ALDE urges Armenian authorities to refrain from use of force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group has adopted a resolution on the situation in Armenia.

The resolution "On the situation in Armenia The Council of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party convening in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 28 April 2018 urges the Armenian authorities to refrain from the use of force against peaceful demonstrators and to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the nationwide movement for democracy to ensure that the political crisis is solved through conduct of new parliamentary elections, which will enjoy full public trust, according to the Facebook post of Levon Zurabyan, member of Armenian National Congress, news.am reports.

News.Az

