Alex Eala upsets Elina Svitolina to make Berlin Open semis

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Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala continued her fairy-tale run at the 2026 Berlin Open, securing a stunning 6-3, 6-4 straight-sets victory over world No. 8 Elina Svitolina to advance to the semifinals. The incredible upset comes just 24 hours after the 21-year-old wildcard entry knocked out world No. 2 Elena Rybakina.





Eala set the tone early in the WTA 500 grass-court quarterfinal, sprinting to a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening set. Though the highly experienced Svitolina mounted a late second-set comeback by stringing together back-to-back games to close the gap to 5-4, Eala maintained her composure to serve out the match in just over an hour and 23 minutes. The victory marks Eala's sixth career win against a top-10 opponent, cementing her status as one of the sport's fastest-rising stars, News.Az reports, citing Inquirer.

With the monumental win secured, Eala moves into the Final Four, where she will face fellow 21-year-old Linda Nosková, who breezed past Paula Badosa in her own quarterfinal match. Heavyweights Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka have also advanced to the semifinals, setting up an action-packed conclusion to the tournament.

News.Az