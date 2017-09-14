Alexander Lapshin leaves Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alexander Lapshin left Azerbaijan.

He has departed from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel. Lapshin was accompanied by his mother Bella Lapshina, APA reports.



Lapshin, who is a citizen of several countries, was detained in Minsk, Belarus on December 15, 2016 at the request of the Azerbaijani government. He was brought to Azerbaijan on February 7, 2017.



The blogger was charged under articles 281.2 (public appeals against the state) and 318.2 (illegal border crossing).



The charge against Lapshin under Article 281.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (public appeals against the state) was dropped due to a lack of evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.



On Sept. 10, Lapshin made a suicide attempt in prison.



On Sept. 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to pardon Alexander Lapshin, according to which the blogger is released.

News.Az

News.Az