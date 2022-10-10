Yandex metrika counter

Alexander Van der Bellen wins 2nd term as Austria's president

  • World
  • Share
Alexander Van der Bellen wins 2nd term as Austria's president

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has secured a second six-year term, according to exit polls on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, won nearly 56% of votes to avoid a runoff.

Walter Rosenkranz, the candidate for the far-right Freedom Party, came in second with around 18%, followed by Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny at 8.5%.

While some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to cast their ballots, voter turnout was roughly around 66%.

Official results are expected to be announced on Monday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      