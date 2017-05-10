Algeria handball team beats Pakistan at Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of handball competitions is underway May 10 in Baku as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The national men’s team of Algeria defeated their Pakistani opponents, 47:24, a

The next handball match in this group will take place between the national handball teams of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Previously, the Azerbaijani team defeated the Pakistani team 23:21.

News.Az

