Algeria holds snap presidential election

Algerians began casting ballots on Saturday in an early presidential election as polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time.

Over 23.4 million people are registered to vote within Algeria, while more than 865,000 Algerians living abroad began casting their votes earlier, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Voting will continue until 7 p.m. (1800GMT), with the possibility of an extension for one additional hour if deemed necessary by the election authority.Besides the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Movement of Society for Peace and socialist Youcef Aouchiche are also competing.In June, President Tebboune announced the snap election, initially scheduled for December.Tebboune, 78, is widely expected to secure a second term in the North African country.

