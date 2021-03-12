Algeria sets 12 June for early parliamentary poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has set 12 June as the date for early parliamentary elections, BBC reports.

The election is part political reforms promised by the president to address demands by protesters.

The president dissolved the lower house of parliament on 18 February, a year ahead of schedule, to calm down protesters. Elections are supposed to be conducted within five months of the dissolution, according to the country's laws.

President Rebboune also released about 60 detainees of the Hirak anti-government protest movement and others who had been awaiting trial.

Algeria's street protests brought down President Abdulaziz Bouteflika in 2019, and then continued as the demonstrators pressed in vain for a sweeping away of the rest of the political establishment.

News.Az