Algeria slams France over visa policy shift, warns of reciprocal action

Algeria’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly criticized France for what it called a “flagrant breach” of a 2013 bilateral agreement that exempts holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements.

The condemnation followed reports Saturday from French right-leaning media citing unnamed sources claiming that France imposed visa requirements on Algerian officials with diplomatic passports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry expressed “great astonishment” at what it described as recent developments in French authorities’ handling and rhetoric regarding visa issues, particularly the exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders.

Algeria noted that “French discourse on this matter appears to be taking a strange and suspicious turn, characterized by orchestrated media leaks to selectively chosen outlets by the French Interior Ministry and the National Police Directorate.”

“It is evident that French decisions are now being communicated through unofficial channels, in a flagrant breach of established diplomatic norms and a clear violation of the 2013 Algerian-French agreement concerning visa exemptions for diplomatic and service passport holders,” the statement said.

The ministry added that Algeria “will respond by strictly and precisely applying the principle of reciprocity, in proportion to the extent of France’s breach of its commitments and obligations.”

Algeria also stressed that contrary to Article 8 of the agreement, it had not received any official notice from France through diplomatic channels -- the only method recognized in international relations.

“The French government seems to be moving toward freezing or suspending the 2013 agreement while attempting to evade responsibility and the consequences of such action in a flagrant violation of the agreement,” the ministry added.

Relations between Algeria and France have been strained for months, driven by political, consular and security-related tensions.

