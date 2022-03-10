Algeria to host Arab League summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Arab League will hold its next summit in November 2022 in Algeria, the country’s foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra, has stated, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 157th session of the Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers, Lamamra affirmed Algeria’s commitment to protecting the interests of Arab states.

The top diplomat called on Arab countries to adhere to peace.

Algeria last hosted the Arab League summit in 2005.

News.Az