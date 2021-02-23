Algerian newspaper publishes article about Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algerian “Al Harir” newspaper has published an article by Yemeni professor Rowaida Abdel Kafi headlined “Azerbaijan: The example of peace and prosperity in the world”.

The article provides an insight into Azerbaijan’s great history, cultural heritage and modern life, saying that the great strides have been made during the country’s independence years.

Touching upon the gender rights in Azerbaijan, the author said that Azerbaijan has been one of the first countries both in the Caucasus and in the Middle East to pave the way for women empowerment, thus leaving behind the developed countries such as the USA and the UK. “Azerbaijani women have been represented with dignity in economic, social and political areas,” the professor added.

Kafi highlighted long-lasting Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, as well as Armenian atrocities against innocent Azerbaijani civilians, saying that Azerbaijan put an end to nearly 30 years old Armenian occupation, by restoring its territorial integrity and fulfilling the 4 UN Security Council resolutions.

News.Az