Ali Ahmadov called on YAP youth to be active in social networks

An event on results demonstrated by the Youth Union of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in 2017 and February 2 - Youth Day has been held today.

Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, Deputy Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said that the YAP youth is the worthy representation of the ruling party and that it is a worthy heir: "There are important tasks in front of young people, one of which is their active participation in the socio-political life, Presidential elections are to be held in October 2013. The New Azerbaijan Party will nominate President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the next term and young people should contribute to conduction of high-level elections, I am sure they realize it. "



The Deputy Prime Minister urged the young members of the party to be active in social networks: "The society is inevitably dependent on new technologies, so young people have to use social networks to deliver social and public messages, and they are already socializing in social networks. Networks should be used effectively, and we wish our young people to be active in social networks."



A group of young people were presented YAP membership cards at the event.

News.Az

