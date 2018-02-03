'Ali and Nino' film demonstrated in Italy’s Genoa - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The film ‘Ali and Nino’ based on the same-name world bestseller by Gurban Said was demonstrated in Italy’s Genua by the Azerbaijan’s embassy to Italy’s Genoa jo

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions and honorary consulates accredited in Genoa, cultural and cinema figures and public representatives.

Opening the event, honorary consul of Azerbaijan to Genoa Margarita Costa spoke about the subject line and the importance of the film and informed about the life and creativity of the novel author, Gurban Said.

Italian embassy employee Erkin Heydarli noted while speaking that the film is not just a story of one love, it is also about the struggle of Azerbaijani people for independence. and stressed its importance since it features the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Noting that the demonstration of the film dates to the 100th anniversary since the ADR establishment, the diplomat provided some insight into that period.

Along with the demonstration of the film, the event participants were presented with the promo materials about our country and samples of Azerbaijani wines.

News.Az

