'Ali and Nino' film premiered in Boston

BThe premier of the 'Ali and Nino' film was held at the famous Cohen cinema hall of the Tafts University, one of the leading educational centers in the United States, with the steering support of the Azerbaijan Embassy to the US.

Sources in the embassy told APA that the event was attended by teaching staff and students of the university, representatives of the Azerbaijani community residing close in Boston and Boston residents

Tafts University Fletcher School of Law and Democracy professor Rockford Weitz spoke about the strategic importance of Azerbaijan and informed the participants about the historical essence and the current relevance of the novel 'Ali and Nino'.

Azebaijan's ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov noted that this year marks the 100th anniversay of the Azebaijan Democratic Republic. The Azerbaijani diplomat reminded that this republic was the first-ever democratic republic in the Muslim East and that the state ensures equal rights to anyone regardless of his religious, racial, ethnic belonging and gender.

Then the film was presented to the event participants.

News.Az

