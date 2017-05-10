‘Ali and Nino’ premieres in San Diego

+ ↺ − 16 px

The film ‘Ali and Nino’, produced by Ms Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was screened in Regal Cinema in San Diego, Calif

The premiere was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles and Baku city’s Nasimi District Executive Authority, the consulate general told APA.



Numerous film-lovers, as well as friends of Azerbaijan culture took part in the event.



Delivering a speech at the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev said that the principles of multiculturalism and inter-religious harmony promoted in ‘Ali and Nino’ have prevailed in Azerbaijan throughout history. He noted that these values ​​are a way of life in Azerbaijan and are even stronger every day.



Praising the film that brings to the world audience not only the traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, but also what happened during the establishment of the first Azerbaijani republic, the diplomat stressed that it will play an important role in informing the world community about Azerbaijan’s unique values of tolerance, as well as its struggle for independence.



Head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority Asif Asgarov spoke about the history of Azerbaijan’s cinematography and ‘Ali and Nino’ written by an Azerbaijani writer and published for the first time in Vienna in 1937.



The book, published in 33 languages, tells not only about the love of two young people, but also about the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular country in the Muslim world that for the first time enfranchised women.



Asgarov expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, and Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva for their full support for the production of the film.



Baku’s Nasimi and San Diego’s Switzer Highland were declared sister districts in 2011.

News.Az

