Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijani media based upon sound foundations

It is regrettable that some claim Azerbaijan’s media policy has fallen through, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov s

He made the remarks addressing a ceremony of presenting keys of new apartments to journalists in Baku on Jan. 30, APA reports.

Hasanov stressed that well-known representatives of the grant media in Europe have gathered to carry out “No-TAP” campaigns.

“This is the type of journalist those carrying out grant policy wish to form in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The Azerbaijani media are based upon sound foundations, noted the official.

“The media should in the first place provide information to people and enlighten them, giving them a sense of patriotism. Those who say that Azerbaijan’s media policy has fallen through should think if there is any administrative body censoring the media. There is the Press Council that is regulatory body for Azerbaijani journalists,” he said.

Hasanov mentioned that journalists are free to accept or renounce the apartments offered to them by the Azerbaijani government.

“Which journalist has lost his/her independence because of the president’s media policy? The same can not be said about those who are trying to form media through a policy of allocating grants. We know that if printed media is not provided with support, they will cease their activities. Printed media write a historical chronicle of the country. It’s impossible to write this chronicle through some Internet media,” he said.

The official noted that there is a striking difference between the media grants allocated by foreign agents and the funds allocated to the media by President Ilham Aliyev.

“Grant media representatives oppose TAP, TANAP, but these projects are related to Azerbaijan's strategic interests. Let those people know what kinds of reactions they will receive from the Azerbaijani society,” he added.

Hasanov expressed his confidence that journalists will support President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential election.

News.Az

