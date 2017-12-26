Ali Hasanov: By 2020, poverty rate to drop to zero in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Throughout the tense situation observed around the world in 2017, both economically and in terms of conflicts, Azerbaijan followed the path of development.

"We’re about to end the year successfully. Of course, these attainments have been made as a result of joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the Azerbaijani government and the country’s whole human resources fulfilling the president’s assignments to the fullest extent, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs," Ali Hasanov told APA during an interview.

In a government report back in 2008, President Ilham Aliyev assigned the task of developing a state program aimed at developing the non-oil sector, Hasanov noted.

“The head of state said at the time that the price of oil may drop at some time. The president assigned the task of developing a state program aimed at developing the non-oil sector. The government fulfilled the task, so the non-oil section began to be developed under the president’s leadership. Notice that the price of oil did drop. Although there were some setbacks, the Azerbaijan economy managed to remain stable.

The non-oil sector grew steadily, and today this sector accounts for over 60% of the GDP. There was a 3-4-fold decline in oil prices. Had the president not done it at the time, imagine what we would have had to go through. InshaAllah, in two years, in 2020, dependence on oil will be close to zero. We’re getting to it,” he said.

The deputy PM noted that President Ilham Aliyev has ensured Azerbaijan’s development for the past 14 years.

“By 2020, Azerbaijan will be among developing countries. Another strategic priority in the president’s activities is elimination of poverty. While the current poverty rate is 5%, the target is to reduce it to zero by 2020. InshaAllah, the poverty rate will drop to zero by 2020. There will be no one destitute left in Azerbaijan. We’re doing all that it takes to achieve it,” he said.

