Ali Hasanov: Claims by Financial Times serve nefarious interests of anti-Azerbaijani circles abroad

Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs has commented on a number of claims made against Azerbaijan in an article of the

Hasanov said the claims made against Azerbaijan in the article, titled “Is the Council of Europe giving up on human rights?” are subjective, biased and serve the nefarious interests of certain anti-Azerbaijan circles abroad.

The fact that the Financial Times and other well-known publications have chosen Azerbaijan as their target in an artificially organized smear campaign and regularly voice unfounded accusations can only cause regret, noted the president’s assistant.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is known in the world as a country of stability, security and tolerance that is following the path of democracy, has a strong economy and international influence where all freedoms are well ensured.

“The policy being pursued by President Ilham Aliyev serves the interests of the Azerbaijani people and has won all kinds of public support. This fact has been proven by surveys carried out by local and EU countries,” said the president’s assistant. “It is no coincidence that the survey, conducted by the Dutch ACT humanitarian partnership organization by order of the Eastern Partnership program, showed that 81 percent of Azerbaijani citizens support the policy being pursued by the government. Of course, this factor seriously worries Armenia and the Armenian lobby, as well as their supporters abroad.”

“Such forces, using all possible means, try to undermine the reputation of Azerbaijan and form a negative opinion of the international community about the country. The fact that such publications like the Financial Times have turned into a tool in the hands of these circles is a serious is a serious flaw that damage the independence of transnational media,” he added.

Hasanov stressed that periodically organized such anti-Azerbaijani campaigns have already proved ineffective.

“The sooner the organizers and executors of these smear campaigns understand this reality, the more they will be able to preserve their reputation,” he said.

